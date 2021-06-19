Pulse of St. Louis: Prominent St. Louis physician retiring

ST. LOUIS– Roy Jerome Williams Jr, one of the most prominent physicians in the St. Louis area is retiring after serving the community unrelentingly at his medical practice for 39 years. Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, hear what Dr. Williams has to say about the COVID-19 vaccine and whether you should get the shot.

Also on The Pulse, find out how the pandemic is impacting the production of vehicles at the General Motors plant in Wentzville. Lamar Rucker, the Executive Director at the Wentzville Assembly Plant explains.