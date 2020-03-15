Pulse: The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Gateway City-area students are preparing for a huge awards show - The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Find out how the program benefits school districts. Also, find out about an aggressive fundraising effort to benefit Girls Incorporated of St. Louis.
Guests:
- Tali Allen, Director of Education with the Muny
- Judy Cullen, Executive Director of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation
- Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup, Fabulous Fox Theater Partner
- Cheryl Jones, President and CEO Girls Incorporated of St. Louis