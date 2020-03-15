Pulse: The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The story of Milly Sawyers, an enslaved woman from Springfield, Missouri who was brave enough to sue for her freedom and win is being told through a play called the Milly Sawyers Project. Sawyers filed three lawsuits before finally winning her case, a decade before the infamous Dred Scott case. Find out how Sawyers managed to get her case to court and see how Clyde C. Miller Career Academy is preparing students for success in college and in various careers.

Guests: