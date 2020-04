ST. LOUIS, MO. – Restaurants throughout the Gateway City area have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Many are closed or are offering drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery services. Others are coming up with rather unique ways to stay in business. See how Kyle Dent, owner of Shamrock’s Pub ‘N Grill in St. Charles has turned his pub into a temporary food pantry.

Guest: Kyle Dent, owner Shamrock’s Pub ‘n Grill in St. Charles