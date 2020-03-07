Pulse: The story of Milly Sawyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The story of Milly Sawyers, an enslaved woman from Springfield, Missouri who was brave enough to sue for her freedom and win is being told through a play called the Milly Sawyers Project. Sawyers filed three lawsuits before finally winning her case, a decade before the infamous Dred Scott case. Find out how Sawyers managed to get her case to court and see how Clyde C. Miller Career Academy is preparing students for success in college and in various careers.

Guests:

Robin Jefferson Higgins, Chair of the Department of Legal Studies at Webster University

Dr. Wareren Rosenblum, Professor of History at Webster University

Kenyotta Wiggley, Career Academy Student

James Andrews, Career Academy Student

Dr. Jana Haywood, Principal Clyde C. Miller Career Academy

Ja-Mes Watson III, Project Manager St. Louis Development Corporation