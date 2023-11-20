ST. LOUIS — Each year for the past 36 years, a boxing charity event has helped raised funds for the families of fallen first responders.

Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses hopes to set a record once again, when boxers representing various police and fire departments step into the ring. All proceeds will go to BackStoppers.

The 2023 Guns ‘N Hoses has already sold out, but can be watched live on Fox 2 / KTVI-TV from 6:30-9 pm Wednesday, December 22.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with this year’s team captains, Laura Simon and Julie Tristan, about the tradition and how you can donate to the cause.