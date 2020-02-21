Skip to content
Saint Louis University researchers using technology to track the coronavirus
Pulse of St. Louis
by:
Shirley Washington
Posted:
Feb 21, 2020 / 11:35 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 21, 2020 / 11:35 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Scientists and researchers at Saint Louis University are using technology to track the coronavirus. Find out how the virus is transmitted and what you can do to keep from getting it.
Guests:
Associate Director Enbal Shacham, PhD.
Associate Professor Timothy Wiemken, PhD.
