ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Exercise is critically important for maintaining a long and healthy life.

A St. Louis-based company is helping adults in their 70s, 80s and even 90s learn to dance.



Vitality in Motion allows adults to participate in dance while standing, in a chair, or in a wheelchair. On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis,Vitality in Motion Founder Vanessa Woods, along with two of her students, discuss the benefits of exercise for older adults.