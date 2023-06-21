ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We think of libraries as a place to obtain information, perhaps through books, DVDs, movies, or some other archived materials.

But the St. Louis Country Library is taking that service to a new level. Social workers are now stationed at a handful of branches, in an effort to help those seeking guidance or referrals.

The social workers are trained to provide referrals on a variety of matters, including mental health, unemployment assistance, and substance abuse.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth, Natural Bridge branch manager Kalin Preston, and lead library social worker Katie Lappe.