UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – School is out for the summer. But students in the University School District have been tasked with a special assignment: to take care of their mental health.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with motivational speaker Koran Bolden, U City Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, and UCHS senior about what it means to “Be The Change.”