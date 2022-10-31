ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spire Energy does more than provide natural gas service. The company is also doing its part to make a difference in the lives of students, many of whom come from challenged households.

Male employees have been meeting with boys at Sigel Elementary as part of the Spire Men’s program.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, host Jasmine Huda spoke with the program’s coordinator, Spire’s Rex Thompson, along with Sigel Elementary Principal Dr. Laura Owca and sixth grade student Me’Jer Green.