ST. LOUIS — From its more-than-century old trolley line to an exhibit chronicling the move to “horseless” transportation, the National Museum of Transportation features a number of attractions, including new ones that opened this spring.

But even a regular visitor might not be aware of some of the work happening behind the scenes – work not completed by employees or contractors.

Spire Energy workers have been using their skills and time to volunteer at the landmark.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with three guests about the collaboration:

Dr. Darryl Ross, Board President, National Museum of Transportation

George Godat, Spire Missouri East VP and General Manager

David Williams, Spire Director of Pipeline Management