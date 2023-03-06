(KTVI) A veterans museum is back open after not one, but two floods in 2022.

The two big weather events in 2022 – flooding in July – and extreme cold in December- hit The St. Charles County Veterans Museum.

The museum’s storage facility flooded last summer, forcing organizers to re-locate several artifacts. And in December, the museum was dealing with frozen pipes that had burst.

Museum leaders are grateful now that operations are back to normal. And they are especially excited about new plans to expand. The St. Charles County Veterans Museum will move to a larger space near the Justice Center on Bryan Road.

The museum will also operate under a new name: Mid-America Veterans Museum, as part of a re-branding to meet a larger audience.

Jasmine Huda discussed the past, present, and future of the museum with its members, Jim Higgins and Carolyn Spraggs, on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.