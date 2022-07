ST. LOUIS, Mo. – School is out for the summer. But some students, and even adults, are getting lessons they’ll hold on to for life.

The St. Louis-based Legacy Institute teaches skills to minority students and their families. Personal finance, Black history, speech and debate and even chess are among the subjects taught.

Participants attend classes every Saturday for a 10-week completion course.

Members of The Legacy Institute spoke with Jasmine Huda on The Pulse of St. Louis.