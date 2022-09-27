

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ask any police officer or firefighter about Guns ‘N Hoses, and they’ll tell you it is the must-attend event of the year. The Thanksgiving-eve boxing fundraiser has been a crowd pleaser for more than three decades. But it also serves an important purpose. Proceeds from Guns ‘N Hoses support BackStoppers, a local organization that provides financial support to families of first responders who died in the line of duty.



Local police and fire leadership want to make sure that their members – their youngest recruits in particular – are aware of BackStoppers and its critically important objective.



On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, host Jasmine Huda spoke with West County EMS Fire & Protection District Chief Jeff Sattler and Town & Country Police Chief James Cavins about their efforts to educate first responders about BackStoppers.