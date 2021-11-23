Pulse of St. Louis

St. Louis Gears Up For Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Charity Event

ST. LOUIS – Energy and excitement are building for a must-attend event of the year: Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses. 

The Thanksgiving Eve tradition returns to Enterprise Center on November 24. For the first time in its history, Guns ‘N Hoses will be televised. The event can be seen live on Fox 2 7-9 p.m. 

The event will also feature a telethon.

The charity boxing fundraiser supports BackStoppers, a local organization that provides financial aid to families who have lost a police officer, firefighter, or another first responder in the line of duty.

In its 34-year history, the event has raised $9 million for BackStoppers. 

The Pulse of St. Louis Host Jasmine Huda spoke with Guns ‘N Hoses Vice President Jesse Finney and Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Chief Steve Olshwanger about the importance of the cause, and what attendees can expect this year.

