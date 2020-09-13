St. Louis Oasis offers online quiz to assess personalized risk of getting COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Oasis is offering a free online tool for older adults and for others who are considered at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. The Pulse of St. Louis spoke to Juliet Simone, Oasis National Health and Program Director, to learn more about the CV19 CheckUp tool. It is a quiz you can take online about your health status and habits. After you take the quiz it gives you a personalized risk assessment on your chances of getting COVID-19. Access the tool at oasisnet.org/covid.

