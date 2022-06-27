ST. LOUIS, Mo. – QR codes can be seen everywhere these days — at restaurants, airports, department stores, and a variety of other places. Now, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is hoping the popular technology can be used for unsolved homicide cases.

The department is rolling out cards featuring QR codes. Once scanned, the code will lead to a list of unsolved murders. Any tips provided to the police will be anonymous.

This week on Fox 2 and KPLR, The Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with SLMPD Chief of Detectives Ryan Cousins about the program. Erica Jones, the mother of Whitney Brown, and Patricia Newton, the mother of Travon Richie, were part of the panel discussion.