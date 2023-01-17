ST. LOUIS (KTVI) Jewish teens in the St. Louis area are on a mission to fight anti-Semitism and stereotypes. They’re doing it one classroom at a time.

Jewish teens belonging to the Student to Student program are visiting schools to educate peers about their faith, family, and traditions.

The program, launched by the Jewish Community Relations Council St. Louis (JCRC), was launched nearly 30 years ago and has since gone national.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Be The Narrative CEO Rabbi Andrew Terkel, JCRC St. Louis Student to Student Director Lauren Abraham, and University City High School Senior Sasha Albright, who is a Student to Student group leader.