ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s one thing to read about U.S. history. It’s another to experience it.

A group of teens from the St. Louis area recently returned from a trip to Mississippi. Among their stops: a courtroom in Sumner, Mississippi, the site of the landmark murder trial of Emmitt Till.

The trip was made possible by Humanity In The Middle, an organization founded by members of the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, host Jasmine Huda spoke with Humanity in The Middle co-founders Wesley Bell, Clay Farmer, and Charlin Hughes.