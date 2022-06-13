

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local organization is growing the fashion industry, right here in St. Louis.

The Collective Thread launched a few years ago in a small space in the Central West End, training immigrants, refugees, and others how to sew. It has since expanded to a 6,000-foot square foot operation in the city’s garment district downtown. It continues to provide only on-the-job training for a small batch, manufacturing operation. And unlike many operations, The Collective Thread managed to survive and thrive during the pandemic.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with TCT Co-Founder and CEO Terri Stipanovich and board member Sagy Purev on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.