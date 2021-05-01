The Pulse: Learning the importance of privacy and consent; Mid-America Transplant Foundation gets new home

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Invasion of privacy cases appear to be on the rise in St. Louis County. Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, find out why you need to be very careful about taking pictures of someone without their consent and sharing the images.

Also, transplant recipients and their families are getting a new home. See the Mid-America Transplant Foundation groundbreaking ceremony and find out when the new home will open.

GUESTS

Wesley Bell, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Diane Brockmeier, President and CEO Mid-America Transplant

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News