The Pulse of St. Louis: Backpacks being used to prevent human trafficking of children

ST. LOUIS– Some incredible work is underway in the Gateway City to help the aging African American population at risk of memory loss due to illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. On the Pulse of St. Louis, see how Dr. Whitney Anne Postman, Director of the Neuro-Rehabilitation of Language Laboratory at Saint Louis University uses various activities to help improve brain health.

Also, see how Shima Rostami, Executive Director of Gateway Human Trafficking is using a backpack campaign to prevent children from becoming victims of human trafficking.