The Pulse of St. Louis talks about flu season amid COVID and Dance The Vote

ST. LOUIS – This year’s flu season is causing concern and confusion amid the pandemic. It also has St. Louis area residents asking a lot of questions, including what’s the difference between the flu and COVID-19? What are the symptoms? How are the two viruses spread? Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, a doctor from Washington University answers those questions and more. Also, find out about Dance The Vote, and why the campaign is so important. For more information about voting and Dance The Vote videos go to www.dancethevotestl.org.

