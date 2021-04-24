The Pulse: St. Louis County addresses vaccine inequities; This organization helps homeowners with repairs

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is working to address COVID vaccine inequities in north and south counties. Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, find out what you need to know to get vaccinated.

Also, see how Rebuilding Together St. Louis is helping homeowners with much-needed repairs to their homes.

GUESTS

Damon Broadus, Director, Health Promotion and Public Health Research with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health

Elaine Powers, Executive Director, Building Together St. Louis

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News