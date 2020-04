ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see the animals. The Zoo has launched a campaign to bring The Zoo To You! Millions of people around the world are tuning in to see all kinds of animals in their habits, including cute penguins. Want to see how they get weighed? Check out The Zoo To You campaign online.

