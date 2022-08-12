ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 911 call is the first action to take for a medical emergency. But minutes – and even seconds – count when a life is on the line.

A local organization is working to make sure that all citizens are aware of the critical steps to take to help save a life before medical personal arrive on the scene. The St. Louis-based The T (“T” stands for “trauma”) provides hands-on training on how to help treat bullet wounds and drug overdoses.

That “first responder” training – which is free – comes at a time when shootings and drug overdoses are increasing in the metro area, and in most metropolitan cities. The training is also critical for individuals who are reluctant to call 911 for help.

The organization’s outreach and BRIC, or Bullet Related Injury Clinic, are another key components to helping save lives.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with members of The T on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.