ST. LOUIS – Churches are playing a key role in the effort to revitalize some of the St. Louis area’s more challenged neighborhoods.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Grill to Glory program kicked off in May. Each Saturday this summer, more than 300 neighborhood churches are hosting barbecues as a way to engage residents.

But the program is more than simply supplying a good meal.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with James Clark of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Pastor Ken Crawford about how Grill to Glory aims to connect residents with resources, while improving the fabric of neighborhoods.