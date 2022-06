ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Churches are taking a lead role to promote safety in some of St. Louis’ most challenged neighborhoods. The Urban League’s Grill to Glory program returns this summer, with pastors at various churches leading community cookouts every Saturday.



On this weekend’s Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Lily of The Valley Church Pastor Alfred Gainey, Jr. and Mount Paran Baptist Church in East St. Louis Pastor Zachary Lee.