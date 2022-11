ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dozens of U.S. veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam recently took the trip of a lifetime.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight recently completed its 100th mission, during which veterans took a trip to Washington, DC, to visit the memorials created in their honor.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with the GSL Honor Flight’s Jim Pettit, volunteer Georgia Durfee, and veteran Bob Nichol about the trip.