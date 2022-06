ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Suits for Soldiers is one of the many programs a local organization sponsors to help veterans in the St. Louis area find employment.

H.E.R.O.E.S. Care President Jon Jerome and Shelia Schneider, Employment Coordinator with the St. Patrick Center Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program (HVRP) spoke with Jasmine Huda on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.