ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For individuals living in long-term care facilities, speaking up about a problem or concern can be intimidating. That’s where the public can play a role.

A local program is providing training for volunteer ombudsmen. Ombudsmen would serve as advocates, representing the interests of residents who might have issues or complaints at an assisted living facility, senior living facility, or residential care communities.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Voyce Executive Director Marjorie Moore, along with Rick Danzeisen and Jan Shelley, two recent graduates of the Voyce Ombudsman Program, about how volunteer ombudsmen can help residents and their loved ones.

For more information on the Voyce Ombudsman Program visit https://www.voycestl.org/about/contact-us/ or call (314) 918-8222.