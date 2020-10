It’s a jack-o-lantern carver’s dream, it was a battle for the biggest pumpkin this weekend in Wisconsin.

Growers say their pumpkins weigh on average between 1300 to 1700 pounds each. The winning gourd from this giant pumpkin boasts more than two-thousand pounds.



This is the second year for the event in Altoona.

It also features a competition for prettiest pumpkin and weigh-offs for tomatoes, watermelon and squash.