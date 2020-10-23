Pumpkin patch goers brave the suddenly cold temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Thies Farm in Maryland Heights is staying busy despite the sudden drop in temperatures.

Farmers are still seeing visitors, but they’re just a little more bundled up than Thursday when the high was 86 degrees.

The Hrubes family went out to Thies Farm Friday afternoon.

“Yeah it would have been nice to be here yesterday. But we are here and have to make a reservation so you go when you can. Friday in 50 degree cold wet weather but we’re making the best of it,” farm visitor Matt Hrubes said.

Friday’s temperature drop was a rude awakening for customers at Thies farm.

“Normally it’s a very big weekend but with the weather will have plenty of pumpkins all through Halloween,” GM of Thies Farm and Market Andrew Welle said.

Many area pumpkin patches are following COVID guidelines.

“To get into the play area we ask for reservations. I have a feeling we are going to have a few cancellations and no-shows. I think we’ll add a few people in this weekend,” Welle said.

Thies farm is open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They ask you call and make a reservation at 314-469-7559.