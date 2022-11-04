ST. LOUIS — Christmas is still weeks away but starting today you can have a taste of the holiday season at Clementine’s Creamery.

The flavor collaboration returning to the menu and the notable St. Louis native helping to make a sweet impact.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice creamery is wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit.

For the second year in a row they are collaborating with St. Louis native Andy Cohen to bring back a signature Christmas flavor.

Starting today customers can try a scoop of “peppermint andy” in stores and online.

It’s a peppermint and chocolate flavored ice cream. And an even sweeter twist 50% of sales will go to “Doorways” helping those affected with HIV aids.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in more than $12 thousand.