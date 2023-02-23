SYMYRNA, TN – The Smyrna High School team colors are purple and gold. Purple is one of Janae Edmondson’s favorite colors.

People here have launched a ‘Purple Challenge,’ using the color to show support for the 17-year-old senior. The colors for Edmondson’s club volleyball team, that played in St. Louis, are blue and white.

Players plan to dye their hair purple. New hashtags are trending in the area: #playfornay and #prayfornae. “Nae”‘ is short for Janae. Even rival high schools are posting with the school. Smyrna’s Town Manager Brain Hercules expressed that every ounce of support helps.

“This family’s going to have to be dealing with a hospital stay,” Hercules said. “The parents are going to have hotels. There’s going to be food needs. All of that is being taken into consideration. I don’t think you’ll find a better community to step up and take care of one of our own, more than the town of Smyrna.”

The principal shared that Janae considers herself “student first” and “athlete second.” Still, she earned an athletic scholarship to UT Southern for her volleyball skills. The assistant director of her club volleyball team said he found out Wednesday night, the school would honor that scholarship.