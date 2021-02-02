Push to legalize sports betting in Missouri senate

ST. LOUIS– Three Republican senators filed similar bills to allow Missourians to make a bet on their favorite sports teams.

Those senators say this could bring nearly $50 million to the state in revenue a year. That money would go towards education.

The difference between the three bills is the tax rate, annual licensing fee, and application fees for operators.

Tuesday, two of the senators testified in front of a committee. One person did testify against the bills but many spoke in favor of them, including the Missouri Gaming Association.

“All of this is taking place in the illegal market now. We’re trying to bring it out of the illegal market, bring it into a legal regulated environment where we can be assured that bets are handled proper, consumers are treated fairly and those who have issues with gambling cannot participate,” said Mike Winter with the Missouri Gaming Association.

Lobbyists for all the state’s major sports teams – like the Cardinals, Blues, and Chiefs testified in favor of legalizing sports betting.

There are 26 states that have already legalized it. All three of the bills were discussed among the senate committee but did not receive a vote.