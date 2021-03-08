‘QAnon Shaman’ to remain behind bars; lawyer accused of ‘publicity stunt’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Chansley at the Capitol and in jail. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) /The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office

ST. LOUIS– A legal blow for the ‘QAnon Shaman’ and his St. Louis attorney as a federal judge ruled the defendant must remain behind bars until trial.

‘QAnon Shaman’, also known as Jacob Chansley, is charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Chansley took part in a 60 Minutes+ interview last week where he said he did not attack the Capitol or lead the charge into the building.

His attorney, Al Watkins, included several reasons for Chansley’s release, including that defense counsel is currently unable to privately communicate with their client.

The 60 Minutes+ interview apparently worked against attempts to get Chansley released.

In a 32-page opinion, the judge said,” Given defense counsel’s decision to use what could have been a confidential video conference on a media publicity stunt, that argument is so frivolous as to insult the court’s intelligence. For those reasons, the court finds the defendant has not met his burden of establishing a “compelling reason” for his temporary release.”

The opinion also said the defendant’s religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine is not a relevant reason to grant his temporary release.

The opinion also says that Chansley argued that if it weren’t for the words and actions of President Trump that he wouldn’t have entered the Capitol building.

The judge said, “If defendant truly believes that the only reason he participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol was to comply with President Trump’s orders, this shows defendant’s inability to exercise his independent judgement… These are not qualities of a person who can be trusted on conditional release.”

You can read the entire opinion from the judge here.

