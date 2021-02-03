‘QAnon Shaman’ hasn’t eaten in days; attorney files emergency motion for release

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center with fur hat, are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Chansley’s lawyer says that he reached out White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about a possible pardon on behalf of the Arizona man, acknowledging it might be a reach but that “there’s nothing to lose.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ST. LOUIS– The attorney for the ‘Qanon Shaman’ has filed an emergency motion with the court over concern for his clients’ health.

Attorney Al Watkins says ‘Q Shaman’, whose legal name is Jacob Chansley, filed a multi-faceted emergency motion addressing his client’s non-consumption of food, his significant weight loss, and the urgency of the health factors relating to those concerns.

Chansley faces six federal counts for his alleged role in the Capitol unrest on January 6. He was seen in the U.S. Capitol wearing a fur headdress and horns.

Watkins says the motion is asking the court to consider an alternative remedy, namely the release of Chansley.

The court motion states the defendant’s faith as a Shaman means eating non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it.

The court document says the defendant has lost more than 20 pounds in the last week.

The concerns of his dietary needs were addressed during a January 29 arraignment.

As of the morning of February 2, the Department of Corrections officials in Washington, D.C. said the defendant’s request for organic food was denied due to his failure to identify a “faith/belief” upon entering the DOC’s custody and the DOC’s Religious Services staff’s inability “to find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for Shamanism Practitioner.”

The motion also asks for a pre-trial release of the defendant to address a worsening health situation. Watkins said it would also not jeopardize the position of the Government or constitute a threat of any nature to the public.

Watkins wrote in the motion that Chansley’s “hero and role model is Mahatma Ghandi, well known for employment of peaceful, non-violent means to achieve societal (often political) goals.” He also said by the time Chansley arrived at the Capitol, “the Capitol doors were open (actually held open by a policeman who stated in effect, if not verbatim, ‘the building is yours.'”

Watkins also wrote in the motion that with Chansley being held in Washington and himself being a St. Louis resident it is not prudent for him to travel while in a pandemic, making it increasingly difficult for him to communicate with Chansley.

