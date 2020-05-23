Quarter of Pier 45 at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf ‘lost to the flames’ in warehouse fire

San Francisco firefighters are battling a four-alarm warehouse fire Saturday on Pier 45, the city’s fire department says.

A quarter of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf “has been lost to the flames,” according to the San Francisco Fire Department PIO.

No injuries have been reported. The pier has been fully evacuated, the department says.

Flames could be seen in the early morning darkness in photos tweeted by Dan Whaley.

The blaze fire was first reported at 4:17 a.m. local time (1:17 a.m. ET) and has been contained to a section of the pier.

The Fire Department tweeted a link to live updates.

Officers report the fire caused a partial building collapse on the southern part of the pier, spread to two buildings on the pier and is in danger of spreading to a third, the Fire Department says.

There is no word yet of a cause.

Locally smokey conditions will linger near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early this morning after a fire erupted at Pier 45 roughly 90 minutes ago.



View taken from Sausalito cam. pic.twitter.com/ldzZolzoFD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 23, 2020

Heat from a large fire at Pier 45 in San Francisco can be seen (black squares) in satellite imagery taken from space early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/WpUNrC77Tl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 23, 2020