WATERLOO, Ill. — The Queen of Hearts jackpot is up to $575,000, but there is still no winner. The next drawing is in two weeks.

The QoH is a game where tickets are sold each week. Once a ticket is bought, the patron’s name is put in a container.

A name is drawn from the container, and the contestant will try to choose the queen of hearts from the deck of cards.

If they find the queen, then the winner gets 80% of the jackpot. If not, $500 is still awarded to the contestant, and the game continues.

The event is at the Outsiders on Market Street in Waterloo.