Questions to Ask When Shopping for a Real Estate Agent

If you are buying or selling your home, finding the right agent to represent your interests and advocate for your best opportunities is critical. Amanda Alejandro is the Owner & President of The Realty Shop STL with the outline of questions you need to ask before you hire an agent.

Buying Questions:

– How many homes/dollar volume have you closed in the last 12 months?

– What resources can you provide to help save time and money?

– How will you advocate for me through the process?



Selling Questions:

– How many buyers & sellers are you currently representing?

– Do you work as a full time agent?

– What is your average list to sale price ratio?

– What technology will you utilize?

– What is your average days on the market in the last 24 months in my area?



To learn more, contact The Realty Shop STL or call 314-310-4110

