QuikTrip proposing new Maryland Heights location

ST. LOUIS–The Maryland Heights Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing next week on a QuikTrip plan to move an existing gas station and convenience store to a larger location within the city limits.

The chain currently has a location at 11829 Lackland Road, and wants to move roughly a third of a mile east, to a location at 11694 Lackland, near Schuetz Road. The current location has been in use since 1992 but the company says that property isn’t compatible with its ‘Generation 3’ QuikTrip Store. The ‘GEN3’ concept, which includes a full service kitchen and a larger floor plan, has been in use since 2010, the company said in a filing with the city. “It is the direction of the company to build new stores and replace existing stores with the new GEN3 style stores,” Gwen Keen, a real estate manager for the company said in the filing. She said more than 45 percent of the company’s locations are now in that new concept.

The company is petitioning the city for a conditional use permit. The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for January 25th at 7pm at the Maryland Heights Government Center at 11911 Dorsett.