Races return to FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse racing this month

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, previously named Fairmount Park, will continue its 96th year of horse racing on Tuesday, April 27.

Opening Day will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a surprise from Sky Dive St. Louis.

FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for simulcast betting and sports wagering.

A new pick 7 for races 1-7 will be offered this season. If there is not a complete winning ticket on a particular day, the pool will carry over to the next race day.

The $250,000 St. Louis Derby presented by FanDuel Sportsbook will also return after a 15-year hiatus on April 28.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a newly built area that is located in the Clubhouse, and horse racing fans can watch a game in between races and make a sports bet.

“We are excited to welcome fans back even with the capacity restrictions,” president and general manager Melissa Helton said. “To have our opening day the same week as the Kentucky Derby has the entire property buzzing.”

Click here to learn more or call 618-345-4300.