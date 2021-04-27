Races return to FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse racing today

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Live thoroughbred horse racing returns Tuesday at a Collinsville facility that has been around for years.

Fairmount Park is now called FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing. Even though the name is different, horse racing will be back just like in past years.

Opening Day of the first 53 days of races begins at 1:00 p.m. with a surprise from Sky Dive St. Louis.

Attendance is limited in cooperation with COVID protocols.

This is the 96th year for live thoroughbred horse racing at this Collinsville icon.

In addition to Tuesday afternoons, there will be Saturday night racing starting in May with a post time of 7:30 p.m.

Friday night racing begins in June with a post time of 7:30 p.m. That completes the three-day-a-week race schedule which concludes on Labor Day.

The $250,000 St. Louis Derby presented by FanDuel Sportsbook will also return after a 15-year hiatus on April 28.

The newly built FanDuel Sportsbook opened this spring in the clubhouse. The property is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. for simulcast betting and sports wagering.

During major sporting events the hours of the sportsbook will vary.

The president and general manager Melissa Helten said it is especially exciting to have opening day during the same week as the Kentucky Derby. That huge event is Saturday, May 1.