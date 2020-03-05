Racist photo edited and resurfaced among students at Eureka High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO. – A racially insensitive photo resurfaced among Eureka High School students on Friday and now parents are expressing their concern.

Parents are speaking out in frustration after an image of a student holding a confederate flag taken last year resurfaced, but this time, the image was freshly altered. A Snapchat filter created to honor Black History Month was placed directly on the flag.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, and I’m deeply concerned about the racist actions or racist language used at Eureka High School,” said one disturbed parent. “It’s like it’s part of the culture there.”

Just two months ago images of Eureka High students wearing blackface and the use of a racial slur were posted on social media. The incident that happened on Friday now makes this the third racially insensitive act to occur at the high school within a year’s span.

Black students at the school hung signs in the lunchroom to try and visually display the hurt they are feeling and are telling parents they are not surprised these acts keep happening.

The offended students claim that they regularly hear racial slurs being said by their peers at sporting events and assemblies. They say that the school as a whole is a “toxic environment for minority students.”

One offended student expressed that she would like to see the school do more.

She said, “When you do something wrong there has to be consequences for those actions. I just wish the school would take this kind of stuff more seriously.”

School Principal Charlie Crouther addressed parents and staff through an email the same day the image was shared stating, in part, “Although this post was not made at the school or during school hours, we realize it did impact the school community. We want to assure our students, families, and staff that this kind of behavior has not place in our schools and will not be tolerated.”

Parents and students have suggested that the school hold a PTO meeting or school assembly forum to allow open discussion regarding the issues at hand.

“I would love to have one of those so I could voice how my daughter comes home visibly upset… you shouldn’t have those variables when you’re there to learn,” said the student’s father.