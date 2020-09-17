Radioactivity testing may begin soon at West Lake Landfill superfund site

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Additional testing for radioactivity may soon begin at West Lake Landfill superfund site in Bridgeton. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the site is now poised to cross a milestone on its long-awaited road to remediation.

The public and private entities responsible for covering the $205 million dollar cost of the landfill’s cleanup are now submitting design-phase work plans in preparation for excavation at the site. The EPA expects it could approve those plans as soon as this month.

Work to clean up the site is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022 after which excavation can start.

