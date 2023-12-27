ST. LOUIS – A slow-moving storm will bring a mix of rain and snow to the St. Louis region on Wednesday.

This starts as rain but will mix with some snow as temperatures drop a few degrees. Because the ground is still warm and air temperatures will be above freezing, most of what falls will melt on contact.

Some short bursts of snow may be intense enough to allow for some slushy buildups on lesser-traveled roads, especially west and southwest of metro St. Louis. We mostly expect only minor slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces, car tops, trees, etc., and even there it will melt pretty quickly.

Mixed precipitation does look like it will transition to all snow into Wednesday evening before tapering to flurries late at night. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above freezing, which should limit widespread road impacts. However, the loss of sunshine will allow for a bit more accumulation on grass and lesser-traveled roads. Again, areas west and southwest of St. Louis have a better shot at some accumulation.

After a break Thursday morning, this same spinning storm will wrap in another additional batch of energy for Thursday night and early Friday morning. This will bring another batch of wet snow to the region from north to south. It will mix with rain before ending Friday morning.

Again, minor accumulations will be possible, mainly on the grass. Temperatures may be a degree or two colder with this batch, but they are still just above freezing.

The weekend and New Year’s Day look dry and cold.