Rain causing ants to show up more in your home? Here’s what can fix your problem

ST. LOUIS – You probably weren’t anticipating these showing up so soon in 2021, and now you’ve maybe been so lucky to be visited by squirrels or mice. Now, mother nature introducing ants early this spring.

“The odorous house ant is the ant we have the most of in the area that causes the most problems with being a nuisance pest in a home,” Technical Director Rottler Pest Solutions Jay Everitt said. “They’re the ones that are going to come into a kitchen. Tomorrow they’ll be in the bathrooms. The next day they might be in the recycle bin, you’ve got soda cans not rinsed really well. They need a lot of carbohydrates this time of year as they wake up from their winter or they are over wintering. And they kind of search out those sweets.”

The larger carpenter ants cause headaches for your wood around the outside of your home.

“They leave a little chemical pheromone trail,” Everitt said. “Sometimes that trail can last for up to a year. You might think you got rid of them for a period of time. But if you’re not finding that main nest where they are, they will come back.”

The family-owned pest solution business says over the counter products can work, but recommend using gloves, eye protection, and a mask or leave it up to a professional that won’t accept ants, even if the rain has uprooted them from their winter vacation.

“At Rottler the phones have been ringing off the hook since the warm weather has come into play here,” Everitt. “The rain will stimulate that even more. I’m anticipating a lot more calls today. A lot of time that rain just drives or pushes those ants around. Basically, it’s flooding their home so they, in turn, pick up shop and grab everybody looking for a new place to live.”

Whether it’s you or an expert dealing with those pesky pests, keep your eyes open in anticipation for some tiny home invaders this spring showing up.