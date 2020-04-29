Rainy forecast: Check the STL Radar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Temperatures reached the 80s for only the 4th time this year Tuesday, but today will not be that warm! Expect mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing along with scattered showers at times. Temperatures will hover in the 50s today some 30 degrees colder than yesterday. Showers will come to end late tonight with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Then a beautiful stretch of days sets up Thursday through Saturday with temperatures warming a bit each day reaching the 80s by Saturday.