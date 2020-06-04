1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Rally planned in Brentwood following George Floyd memorial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A protest ‘I AM George Floyd’ rally is planned for Thursday at the Brentwood promenade at 6:00 p.m following George Floyd’s memorial. Many businesses in the area have boarded up their doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

Attendees are asked to bring face masks if they choose to a mask.

The hope among organizers and community members is that it will be a peaceful protest like two held Wednesday in St. Charles.

During the first protest in St. Charles, a crowd of demonstrators walked down Highway 94. As the protestors walked past the cars that were stopped for the event some drivers got out and started marching with them, and other drivers passed out water. We are told a group of college students worked with police to set up this march. 

The second march was also peaceful. Hundreds of people started at the Schlafly Bankside Brewpub and proceeded down Main Street.

Also, organizers held a peaceful protest in Ballwin. A crowd of people started walking from the Ballwin Government Center. Police made sure traffic would not be a problem for the group.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News