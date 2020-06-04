Rally planned in Brentwood following George Floyd memorial

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A protest ‘I AM George Floyd’ rally is planned for Thursday at the Brentwood promenade at 6:00 p.m following George Floyd’s memorial. Many businesses in the area have boarded up their doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

Attendees are asked to bring face masks if they choose to a mask.

The hope among organizers and community members is that it will be a peaceful protest like two held Wednesday in St. Charles.

During the first protest in St. Charles, a crowd of demonstrators walked down Highway 94. As the protestors walked past the cars that were stopped for the event some drivers got out and started marching with them, and other drivers passed out water. We are told a group of college students worked with police to set up this march.

The second march was also peaceful. Hundreds of people started at the Schlafly Bankside Brewpub and proceeded down Main Street.

Also, organizers held a peaceful protest in Ballwin. A crowd of people started walking from the Ballwin Government Center. Police made sure traffic would not be a problem for the group.